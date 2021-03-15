Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Sports Council has opened registration to participate in the Mleiha mountain bike race that will be held next Friday in front of the Mleiha Archeology Center as part of its community races series for this year, in a strategic partnership with the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports and in cooperation with the Al Qudra Sports Services Company.

The opportunity to participate in two groups, the first mountain bike and the second desert, is available for a distance of 26 km through different categories, namely the citizens category, the citizen category, and the open category for all ages targeting at least 300 participants of both sexes in addition to virtual participations from inside and outside the country.

Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, confirmed that the series of community races for the Council continues to enhance its role in enriching sports in the emirate of various segments of society in line with the unlimited support and generous care of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council and Support for Sports and Athletes.

He added: Mleiha was chosen to be the starting and arrival station and to highlight the beauty of the region and its heritage status in addition to a kind of promotion of tourism in the emirate through sports, as the Mleiha Archeology Center is one of the most important natural historical sites in the country and provides the opportunity to explore and watch the beautiful desert landscapes, mountains, natural sites and sand dunes, which prompted The jury of the World Cityscape 2016 exhibition in Dubai to award the center a prize within 13 prizes awarded annually to the best architectural and tourism projects around the world, and all arrangements for the event have been made and all necessary for its success has been prepared, taking care to follow all preventive and precautionary measures for the participants in line with the directives from For the sake of public safety, where a medal will be distributed to each participant at the finish line, in addition to honoring the winners in the first three places in each category with gold, silver and bronze medals.