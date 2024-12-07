Fully immersed in the Constitution Bridge, the storm warnings have not stopped. Rain, wind, and snowfall, in addition to low temperatures, are visiting Cantabria.

In cases where snow affects the circulation of roads, the DGT, to guarantee fluidity and road safety, may establish a series of measures, such as restrictions on the circulation of heavy vehicles or restrictions on the circulation of other vehicles. that do not have winter tires, all-season tires or chains. They also propose limiting traffic speed and prohibiting overtaking, as well as total preventive cuts and mandatory monitoring of alternative detours. Traffic also has the 32 automated and monitored detours ready for operation to bag trucks, to activate them if necessary.

But, there are some roads that contain the majority of accidents in Cantabria and to which special attention must be paid: The interurban roads with the most accidents in Cantabria are: