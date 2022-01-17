In collaboration with Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina

Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina it is much more than a simple online shop, a real reference point in the beauty sector: every day you can find products of excellent quality at exceptional prices.

The company was founded in 2014 by a group of highly motivated young people: Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina is always ready to help and discuss with the customer, provides assistance through social media, constantly expands the range of brands by participating in fairs and events in a to always be able to offer the best products to customers.

Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina: beauty Shop with a green heart

Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina is an authorized retailer in Italy and Europe of everything related to beauty:

– accessories

– supplements

– products for the home and for animals

– cosmetics & make-up of the highest level

Most of the products are biocertified suitable for vegans, nickel tested, absolutely not tested on animals and coming from the best Italian and foreign companies. Among the best-selling products of the Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina there are those of the line Mesauda characterized by unique nuances, innovative and cruelty free textures, cutting-edge formulas that characterize each single product, implemented through the use of latest generation technologies that maximize performance.

Furthermore, in each product sheet you will always find the technical characteristics and above all specified the complete INCI, International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients, which you can consult at any time.

This company revolves around the concept of eco-sustainability, in fact 95% of the products from the Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina contain ingredients derived from organic farming: solid shampoos, plastic free cosmetics, bioplastic bottles, glass or aluminum jars, brush heads, washable make-up remover discs and much more. Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina is official dealer Purobio Cosmetics: an Italian brand of bio-certified make-up and cosmetics, vegan and nickel tested, ideal for people with particularly sensitive or allergy-reactive skin.

Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina: quality and reliability

Among the leading products we can certainly mention the Alkemilla cosmetics and make-up line which boasts Icea, Lav, Vegan Ok certifications, as well as being tested on Nickel, Chrome and Cobalt with a presence of heavy metals equal to 0.0001%.

All the active ingredients of the products are extracted from plants and are never created in the laboratory, ensuring the naturalness of the product and reducing the risk of allergic reactions. Strength of Alkemilla is attention to nature: high standards are always followed in respect of the agricultural ecosystem, exploiting the natural fertility of the soil, promoting biodiversity and the protection of natural resources and finally excluding the use of GMOs.

Do you want perfect make-up for any occasion?

Visit Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina.