The month of May 2022 is full of premieres and, whether you have Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney +, you will have new content to watch in the days to come. For this reason, we have compiled a list of the series and movies that arrive on the best-known streaming platforms from the week of Monday 16 to Sunday 22.

Wondering what to watch in the comfort of your home? Check here the list of the more than 20 new contents that will arrive in the next few days.

YOU CAN SEE: The Marvel series that had only one season and was cancelled: why did it happen?

May premieres on Netflix

New seasons of “Love, Death & Robots” and docuseries like “The G Word According to Adam Conover” arrive this week.

“Love, Death & Robots” will launch a new season on Netflix. Photo: composition/Netflix

May 16

“Vampire in the Garden” – Season 1

“Servant of the people 2″

YOU CAN SEE: “Prey”, the prequel to “Predator”: what is it about and what to expect from the film?

may 19

“The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime of Cabezas”

“A perfect pairing”

“The G Word According to Adam Conover” – Docuseries

Baby Boss: Back in the Cradle – Season 1

YOU CAN SEE: And where are the blondes? 2″ has a problem: one of the protagonists does not want to record it

May 20th

“Love, Death & Robots” – Volume 3

Jackass 4.5″

“Fuck love…again”

“Entrevías” – Season 1

May 22nd

“One Piece” – New episodes.

YOU CAN SEE: “She-Hulk” releases trailer, but divides fans by its CGI: Marvel introduces a new heroine

May premieres on Amazon Prime Video

After the success of the erotic film “Deep Waters” with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Amazon Prime Video continues with its premieres in May.

Amazon entered the world of entertainment with Amazon Prime Video. Photo: AFP

May 20th

“All for Lucy”

“Night Sky”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Better call Saul”, review 6×6: everything ready for the blow to Howard, what will happen to Kim?

May premieres on HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

may 19

“Legendary” – Season 3

“Made for love” – Season 2 (weekly episodes)

“Three Busy Debras” – Season 2 (weekly episodes).

YOU CAN SEE: “Echo”: Disney plus presents image of the Marvel series, spin-off of “Hawkeye”

Premieres on Disney+

The Disney+ streaming platform was launched in 2020. Photo: Disney+

May 18

“Miraculous, the adventures of Lady Bug” – Season 4

“Gabby Duran: Babysitter for Aliens”

“The top ten of the 80s”

“Ready for Preschool” – Season 2

YOU CAN SEE: “Betty, la fea” and “Misias pero voyeras”: tour takes fans through Ecomoda and more

May 20th

“Chip and Dale: To the Rescue” – Season 3.