Iranland of ancient history and culture, has just added a new treasure to its list of cultural treasures recognized by UNESCO: the Persian caravanserais.

More than 50 of these impressive lodges along Iran’s historic routes have been inscribed on the prestigious list of the World Heritage of UNESCO during the 45th session of the world heritage committee, which took place in Riyadh.

These caravanseraissometimes imposing and fortified, were places of vital importance in the past, strategically located along the trade routes that crossed Iran and connected Asia with Europe, including the famous Silk Road.

Its function was to provide shelter and food to the caravans of merchants, pilgrims and travelers who traveled these ancient routes.

Currently, Iran has more than 200 caravanserais, each of them representing a unique architectural and cultural treasure.

UNESCO has highlighted 54 of these caravanserais on its website, located in various regions of the country, including northeast, northern and central Iran.

Each of these caravanserais is a testament to the architectural richness, adaptation to different styles and climatic conditions, and the diversity of construction materials over several centuries.

Among the registered caravanserais are the Qasr-e Bahram, near the city of Semnan, the Deyr-e Gachin, near Qom, and the Anjireh Sangi, near Yazd, in the heart of the country.

Each of them offers a window into the past, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history of Iran and the importance of ancient trade routes in the cultural interaction between Asia and Europe.

This exciting journey takes you to explore these world heritage gems, along with other fascinating destinations in Iran.

From the bustling bazaar of Tehran to the majesty of Isfahan, passing through the mystery of Yazd and the grandeur of Persepolis, this itinerary promises an unforgettable experience that will immerse you in the rich history and culture of Iran.

A journey that will allow you not only to explore these world heritage treasures, but also to enjoy Iranian hospitality, the beauty of its landscapes and the opportunity to reflect on the greatness of this country’s past.

(With information from AFP)