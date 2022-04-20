Over time, scientists have discovered different uses for the appendix. The organ, known for inflammation and the need to remove it from the human body for threatening life on some occasions, shows today the benefits it carries with it.

In 2007, a team at Duke University Medical Center made a breakthrough when they discovered that the appendix had a rich biofilm. This biofilm is a layer of beneficial bacteria, compatible with those formed by the intestinal flora and which help to extract energy and nutrients from food. Furthermore, in the digestion of fiber, these bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids that can cross into the bloodstream and protect the brain.

The appendix, then, came to be seen as a replenisher of these bacteria when we lose them from the gut – for example, when we take antibiotics or experience diarrhea.

In addition to bacteria, the appendix serves as a protector of the gut, as it contains a high concentration of gut-associated lymphoid tissue, which seeks to respond to danger when the gut is presented with a threat.

Heather Smith, an associate professor at the College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of Midwest Arizona, has studied the evolution of gastrointestinal characteristics in different animal species. Their new research, published in the journal Comptes Rendus Palevol, looked at the presence or absence of an appendix in 533 different mammals. Now, the appendix is ​​the focus of studies that try to better understand its function.

At the same time, some research suggests a connection between the gut and the brain.

“One of the most exciting areas of brain science and neurology at the moment is the growing awareness of the gut and gut microbiota in neurodegenerative diseases,” says Professor John Cryan of the University of Cork (Ireland).

Research is still ambiguous, but according to him, “one thing is clear: we cannot ignore the appendix when it comes to signaling between the brain and the gut.”

