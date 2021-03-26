The interesting Song of Iron was announced a few months ago at the Xbox Game Showcase, confirming its arrival on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC during this 2021. This game developed by Escape LLC has been quite a surprise, since its setting on Norse mythology and its interesting gameplay, has attracted the attention of many players. Now, as we continue to enjoy the first ID @ Xbox event, we have discovered the new trailer for Song of Iron for Xbox.

The Song of Iron release date was scheduled for the spring of this year, but in this new trailer that you can enjoy below, now we only see 2021 with a release date, without telling us anything else. The excitement for this indie title is growing more and more, but for now it will be time to keep waiting. Now we leave you with him new trailer for Song of Iron for Xbox and PC.

Prepare to find a world against you. In Song of Iron, man, monster, and nature itself will try to stop you. Fight through it all in this brave adventure where the combat is intense, visceral, and dangerous. Use bow, ax and shield to defend yourself, but be careful, weapons can be lost, arrows will run out and shields will break. With the blood of your ancestors and courage regained along the way, you can keep fighting!

Feeling like a Viking, Song of Iron will take us on a journey with the last one a man from a town that the gods abandoned. In search of answers, this mythological adventure will take us on a path full of enemies and dangers that we will have to overcome to reach the end of everything.