Netflix seeks to continue surprising its audience with a new german series: ‘My dear Girl’. The new proposal of the streaming platform is on track to be the most recent success in terms of productions from the German country, and to captivate users with its story, which is based on the novel of the same name by Romy Hausmann. ‘My dear Girl’, or ‘Liebes Kind’ in its original language, had a very promising premiere on the web and will seek to stop the dizzying start that the live action of ‘One piece’ had, which still leads the top 10 on the platform. Can he achieve it?

Therefore, if you want to know the details about the psychological thriller, in the following note we will tell you everything about its launch.

Watch the trailer for ‘My Dear Girl’ HERE

When does ‘My Dear Girl’ premiere?

The series, which was directed and written by Isabel Kleefeld and Julian Pörsken, premiered on Thursday, September 7, 2023 and has six episodes, which last 46 to 50 minutes. Its plot involves a woman who manages to escape from a horrible captivity and a group of investigators who reopen a disappearance case that occurred 13 years ago and was left unsolved.

Where to watch ‘My Dear Girl’?

The German series is an original production of Netflix, which is why, to access it, a subscription is required. Its premiere on the platform was in style and ranked second in the top 10 of the most viewed series, only below the live action ‘One Piece’.

What is ‘My Dear Girl’ about?

“Lena lives in complete isolation with her two children, Hannah and Jonathan, in a high-security home. They eat, go to the bathroom, and go to bed at precisely prescribed times. As soon as they enter the room, they line up to show their hands and obey everything they are told. Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near-fatal car accident, she is hospitalized, accompanied by Hannah. But the true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena’s parents at the hospital that same night. “They have been desperately searching for her missing daughter for almost 13 years,” notes the official synopsis for ‘My Dear Girl.’

This is the official poster for the German series ‘My Dear Girl’. Photo: Netflix

This is the cast of ‘My Dear Girl’