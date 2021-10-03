Sky News Arabia reviews the Italian innovations at Expo 2020 Dubai.



Drilling Machine

Leonardo is showing off the robotic drilling machine that will be used in the Exomars 2022 mission of the European Space Agency and the Russian Space Agency, which was produced with the support of the Italian Space Agency, and is about to break the world record by drilling two meters deep into the soil of Mars. Compared to the depth of only seven centimeters previously reached.

The new drilling machine features an energy consumption rate of five times lower than the home drill (80 watts), and 60 revolutions per minute.

The most accurate atomic clock

The Leonardo atomic clock (negative hydrogen maser) is the most accurate in the world; It varies in advance or lag no more than one second every three million years, has been specifically designed to operate in space for more than 12 years, and is currently operating in more than 40 units in space.

The accuracy of the atomic clock provides outstanding stability, making the European Galileo satellite navigation system the most accurate of all.

revolutionary plane

The tiltrotor AW609 is the world’s first commercial tiltrotor technology developed for civilian use, combining the performance of a conventional aircraft and a propeller; It has the speed, range and altitude of a fixed-wing turboprop aircraft and the versatility of vertical take-off and landing of a helicopter.

Capable of flying at 25,000 feet and in bad weather, the revolutionary aircraft is ready to fly day or night, thanks to an advanced synthetic vision system and a retractable, steerable landing lamp to show the way.

Leonardo is also showcasing its innovative contribution to the construction of the helipad at Expo 2020 Dubai, in cooperation with Falcon Aviation Services.

The helipad – which is removable and reusable and built with sustainable materials is a solution intended to combine helipad, exhibitions and lounge areas, will facilitate transportation to and from the Expo 2020 site, and support the development of a network of points.