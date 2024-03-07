From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/03/2024 – 11:52

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) studies a proposal for a “meat voucher” worth R$35 for families benefiting from the program Bolsa Famíliaso they will be able to buy up to two kilos of beef per month.

According to the newspaper “Estadão”, the idea was presented by a group of livestock farmers from Mato Grosso do Sul to Minister Paulo Teixeira, of Agrarian Development, during a meeting on August 17, 2023, at the ministry's headquarters, in Brasília (DF) . The provisional name would be “Carne no Prato Program”.

Minister Paulo informed that he forwarded the proposal to the Civil House and the Ministry of Social Development. Cattle ranchers, including Guilherme Bumlai, president of Acrissul (Association of Breeders of Mato Grosso do Sul), believe that the proposal could benefit up to 19.5 million people, creating demand for an additional 2.3 million heads of cattle per year. year.

Through a note sent to THAT IS, Acrissul informed that the idea of ​​the program is to distribute an exclusive card so that families in vulnerable situations can buy meat in partner chains. “The new demand with the program would be 475 thousand tons of beef per year. Last year, Mato Grosso do Sul exported 174 thousand tons. In other words, the new demand represents two and a half times the quantity exported by the MS in a year”, he added.

Questioned by portalthe Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture highlighted that it received the proposal for the “Carne no Prato Program”, which is being analyzed by the department's technical area and will be forwarded for first evaluation by the other competent bodies.

In January this year, Bolsa Família reached the mark of 21.12 million homes served, according to information from the Ministry of Social Development. If each of these families received an additional R$35 to buy meat, this would cost the public coffers around R$8.8 billion per year.