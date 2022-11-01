In Spain every day hundreds of people travel in their private cars to go to work. If you are thinking of exchanging your old car for a more modern model, you should consider whether you want a new car or a pre-owned one. When changing vehicles, it is wise to take into account the option of a pre-owned car. In the used vehicle market there are many options and at very affordable prices.

There are platforms where you can find all kinds of vehicles and with prices that can be adapted to your situation. Heycar is one of these platforms that allows you to find all kinds of options and with prices that you can afford. With these types of tools you won’t have to spend too much money on a new car. If you are not sure about this option, take into account a series of advantages offered by buying a pre-owned car.

The advantages of buying a used car

1. The price



One of the main reasons that families should consider if they want to buy a new car is the cost. If you want to change vehicles, but you cannot invest too much, this option may be the right one. Currently it is possible to find vehicle models that are in perfect condition and have a more adjusted price.

In this way, you will be able to acquire a car of a higher range than the one you had in mind or with optimal equipment, without having to worry more than necessary about the budget. You should also bear in mind that taxes are reduced, you will save both 21% VAT and registration tax. You will only have to pay the Transfer Tax, which is between 4 and 8% of the value of the vehicle.

2. Diversity



In the second-hand market you can find all kinds of vehicles, diesel, gasoline, electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrid cars, that is, you can find any option.

3. Quick availability



One of the biggest drawbacks of new vehicles is that it will take a long time from the time you buy it until you can finally enjoy your new car. However, with a second-hand car you can enjoy it instantly, from the moment of purchase. The only thing you will have to do is carry out the relevant procedures, but they take less time than those of a new car.

4. No manufacturing defects



During the first 3 or 4 years of a car’s useful life, some manufacturing defects may appear. In the case of second-hand vehicles, as they are older, you can avoid these defects. In addition, since they have more time in the market, there is usually no problem with a repair, since the manufacturers have the parts that are needed to be able to carry it out.

5. Warranty



Second-hand cars also have a guarantee. However, it must be purchased in quality establishments to be able to access it. For example, if you are talking about a dealer, the minimum warranty period will be three years. This way you will have greater peace of mind and security to repair the vehicle without any cost.