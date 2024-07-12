Toledo is a city known for its ancient tradition of sword making and its artisanal techniques. Elden Ring, as you surely know, takes inspiration from multiple traditions and cultures, including the blades made by the famous Spanish blacksmiths, famous throughout the world for their elegance and mastery, on which some of the weapons in the FromSoftware title are based. The documentary made by VGP Play explores the points of contact between the blades made by Spanish artisans and those present in Elden Ring, demonstrating How Crafts Can Inspire Virtual Adventures of video games.

On the occasion of the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree , VGP Play in collaboration with Trust Gaming GXT presents the documentary “Birth of a Sword” a journey that takes us to discover how the legendary weapons are forged Swords of Toledo and their connection to the blades featured in FromSoftware’s game.

Secrets on how to forge a perfect blade and how to defeat the bosses of Shadow of the Erdtree

In the documentary we will discover more about the fascinating forging techniques of Toledo and we will follow step by step every stage of the process of creating a swordaccompanied by the words of an expert craftsman, who will share secrets and legends linked to this centuries-old tradition.

The Elden Ring Godslayer Greatsword

Not only that, in the video we can see the creation of a replica of the Deicide Sword of Elden Ring, which will be donated by VGP Play and Trust Gaming GXT to the famous content creator Cydoniawhich for the occasion will offer players some helpful tips to overcome the challenging challenges present in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as an overview of the new adventures that await the Lightless in the Shadow Realm.

