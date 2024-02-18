The magical towns They are the perfect destinations to visit, however, some tend to be crowded with people, so “the magic disappears.” That's why we tell you which is one of the least visited in Jalisco.

The magical town that we invite you to discover, in addition to being little visited, has one of the most beautiful historical centers in Mexico, considered even Cultural heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Is about Moreno Lakes, located in the northeast region of Jalisco, which received the designation as a magical town since November 16, 2012.

However, its true treasure lies in its historic center, a living testimony of the country's rich history and architecture. This historic center was honored with the prestigious title of Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2010.

This recognition is not in vain; Upon entering its cobbled streets, visitors are transported through time, marveling at its colonial buildings.

Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption Lagos de Moreno (Photo: Unknown Mexico)

The architecture of Moreno Lakes It is a fascinating mosaic of styles ranging from Baroque to Neoclassical and Gothic, with buildings dating from the 18th and 19th centuries. These architectural jewels are part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentroa historic route that crosses the heart of Mexico.

What to visit in Lagos de Moreno?

Among the most notable points of interest if you travel to Lagos de Moreno is the Plaza Constituciónntes; the Parish of the Assumption, ecclesiastical symbol of the town, and the Museum of Sacred Art.

But Lagos de Moreno not only captivates with its architectural heritage; It is also a destination for lovers of good wine. On its lands is Tierra de Luz, one of the new vineyards in Jalisco, which offers a unique wine experience.

In addition to its cultural legacy, Lagos de Moreno is known as one of the main charrería centers in Mexico. The city breathes tradition and passion for this sport, and visitors have the opportunity to witness exciting events throughout the year.

Calvary Temple (Photo: Unknown Mexico)

For those who wish to live the experience more deeply, Hacienda Sepúlveda offers a refuge where you can enjoy charro exhibitions and horseback riding through the picturesque landscapes of the region.

Immersing yourself in the vibrant cultural scene of Lagos de Moreno is another unmissable aspect of the visit. The city offers festivals and events celebrating its traditions, music and unique cuisine throughout the year.

And what better way to complete this experience than by delighting in the flavors of the region. From pacholas to rice mole and exquisite bone marrow fillet, Lagos de Moreno offers a feast.