British supercar manufacturer, McLaren Automotive, and the LEGO Group have unveiled their latest collaboration: the LEGO® Technic™ McLaren P1™.

This model celebrates the world’s most advanced hybrid hypercar, the result of incredible engineering from McLaren.

The McLaren P1™ was a milestone in the automotive industry, redefining performance for high-performance cars. Combining technologies derived from motorsports, the P1™ introduced groundbreaking innovations in weight reduction, high-speed performance, powertrain and aerodynamics. Designed to be “the best car in the world on the road and the track,” the P1™ represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering.

The new LEGO Technic model in 1:8 scale is a tribute to the McLaren P1™, composed of 3,893 pieces and part of the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept series. Each model features a unique serial number that unlocks special content, 7-speed transmission, suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear spoiler and advanced dihedral doors. The LEGO reproduction of the P1™ is realistic and immersive, offering an unparalleled building experience.

The project was born from close collaboration between LEGO Technic designers and McLaren Automotive, with a focus on implementing the distinctive features of the P1™. “It’s incredible to see so many elements of the original P1 brought to life by the LEGO team on the LEGO Technic McLaren P1™,” said Tobias Sühlmann, Chief Design Officer, McLaren Automotive. “I hope this collaboration will inspire the next generation of designers and engineers to push the boundaries of automotive innovation.”

The real McLaren P1™ is known for its aerodynamic shapes and powerful V8 piston engine, details that the LEGO Technic team have captured in the best possible way. Kasper Rene Hansen, Designer at the LEGO Group, explained: “We worked on several variations of the car to test different designs. We also faced a major challenge with the iconic dihedral doors, which needed a new mechanism to stay open. Recreating the McLaren P1™ has been a great experience and I hope all supercar enthusiasts are ready to explore the details and intricacies of the real McLaren P1™ in LEGO Technic format.”

The LEGO Technic McLaren P1™ is a celebration of automotive engineering and design, a tribute to the passion for supercars and an opportunity for enthusiasts to explore the intricacies of the P1™ through the art of LEGO bricks. This collaboration not only pays homage to the real P1™, but highlights the technical excellence for which McLaren is renowned.