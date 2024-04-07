Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 04/07/2024 – 7:00

WEG's name became known worldwide last week, after the publication of Forbes' richest list showed an heiress of the company as the youngest billionaire in the world.

At 19 years old, Livia Voigt, with an estimated fortune of US$1.1 billion (R$5 billion), is part of the group of five heirs of the company present on the Forbes list. She owns 3.1% of Weg and earned millions in dividends. Currently, she is studying psychology.

Eduardo Voigt Schwartz ($1.5 billion), Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes ($1.3 billion), Anne Werninghaus ($1.2 billion) and Dora Voigt de Assis (US$1.1 billion) are the other members of the family to appear on the list. In total, there are 29 billionaires who have Weg as the source of their fortune.

In a statement, the company said that it does not comment on matters related to shareholders and investors.

Learn about the company's history and numbers.

What does the company do?

The company is the largest manufacturer of electric motors in Latin America, producing more than 19 million motors annually.

Headquartered in Jaraguá do Sul (SC), Weg operates in the capital goods sector with a focus on motors, reducers and electric drives, generators and energy transformers, products and systems for electrification, automation and digitalization. The company was founded in 1961 by Werner Ricardo Voigt, Eggon João da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus. The name Weg is the combination of the initials of the three founders: Werner, Eggon and Geraldo.

Weg has factories in 15 countries and reports having more than 40 thousand employees distributed around the world, employing more than 4.7 thousand engineers.

Success numbers

In 2023, the company had net revenue of R$32.5 billion and net profit of R$5.7 billion. Weg is currently the 8th largest company by market value among publicly traded Brazilian companies. According to Elos Ayta Consultoria, the company was valued at B3 at R$160 billion on April 2nd.

The company also has a history of paying good dividends and is considered one of the “darlings” of stock market investors.

The company distributed R$2.3 billion in dividends last year and announced R$1.2 billion in additional dividends in 2024.

Levate Inside Corp analyst Chrystian Mathias explained that the reputation of being a factory for billionaires is due to the strong appreciation of the company's shares in recent years.

“In the last 15 years, the stock has appreciated by 2923.81%. But the shares appreciated strongly between 2019 and 2020, when they went from R$8.48 at the beginning of 2019 to R$36.89 at the end of 2020, multiplying 4 times in 2 years”, he pointed out.

Employee profit sharing reaches 5 salaries

The company also has a policy of heavily distributing profits to employees. With a profit of R$1.7 billion in the last quarter of 2023, the annual value in Profit Sharing and PLR Results) can reach up to 5 salaries, depending on the position. The company does not disclose the values ​​of its employees' profit sharing.