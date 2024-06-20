A People’s Gazette promotes this Thursday (20), at 8pm, the webinar Journey through the Holy Land, with the aim of taking the public on a true journey through the history of the Jewish people and the formation of the State of Israel. The online event is attended by a team of leading experts on the topic and can be followed by Gazeta YouTube channel.

Rodrigo Silva He is a professor, theologian and specialist in Biblical Archeology. He now has more than 3 million followers on his social networks. Samuel Feldberg He has a PhD in Political Science from the University of São Paulo (USP), director of StandWithUs Brasil (an international, non-partisan educational organization about Israel), as well as a researcher at USP and Tel Aviv University.

Already Nelson Rozenbaum He is a tourist guide in Israel and actively participates in the Jewish community in Brazil, teaching courses on Israeli history. Finally, the person who mediates the webinar is the journalist Jones Rossieditor of Mundo e Ideias at Gazeta do Povo.

What will the trajectory of the journey be like?

This journey through Israel’s history will show that, from Canaan to the current conflict in the Gaza Strip, a lot has happened. The Hebrews, the ancestral people of the Jews, went through immense difficulties to exercise their faith. The Exodus from Egypt, the Exile in Babylon and the Diaspora are the central events in this process.

After Ottoman rule in the region, the conflict component escalated, especially in the 20th century. The Balfour Declaration mandated the creation of a home for the Jewish people and was a huge step. The Partition of Palestine sought to accommodate Palestinians and Jews, but suffered stiff resistance from the former. Since then, Israel has lived in a permanent state of surveillance.

The history of the Jewish people is the history of the people who founded the foundations of Western civilization. Therefore, understanding it is fundamental to understanding the origins of the Judeo-Christian tradition and the challenges faced in the Middle East.

At this event you will have the opportunity to learn in depth about the main stages of this timeline, understanding the historical journey that underpins today.

Don't miss: the webinar Journey through the Holy Land takes place at 8pm this Thursday (20).