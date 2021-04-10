Many will remember Homefront: The Revolution more for its problems and disastrous sales performance than for anything else. It was a complicated development, full of stops and hand changes, which was finally resolved on the fast track with a launch that failed to capture many players. However, it is a game that remains in the memory of those who did not enter the criticism and has led them to find something very curious. And is that have discovered the full game of TimeSplitters 2 within Homefront: The Revolution.

Everything has started as these things usually start, looking at the source code of the game. And it turns out that in this code they have found references to the classic shooter. A license that has been on the lips of many people when there has been talk of a possible return, or reboot, and that you could play if you have Homefront: The Revolution.

On twitter, White Boy Ally, has shared in a series of tweets this discovery in which he has found the complete set of TimeSplitters 2 inside Homefront: The Revolution. IIt has even been shown to work perfectly on an Xbox console, where you can enjoy the game in 4K. Now, to get access to Timesplitters 2 you have to carry out one of those actions more typical of 8-bit games than modern games.

And it is that to be able to access and play this wonderful action game, which I hope we see back with its fantasy universe and its characteristic humor, you have to execute a series of commands in the menu. Given the Homefront: The Revolution was released on many platforms, it was necessary to do a breakdown of actions for each controller, so as not to get lost when testing this discovery. Not only that, several codes, or control combinations, have been found with which other things could be activated within the game itself.

If you are an Xbox user, what you have to do to play TimeSplitters 2 from Homefront: The Revolution, is to go to the main menu and there perform the following combination of actions with the remote.

LT + Up – LT + Up – Down – LT + Right – RT + Left – RT + B – LT – Y – LT + Y – RT + X – LT + A

And from there enjoy the action of TimeSplitters 2 and go back to those years when this shooter was able to conquer many action lovers. The truth is that it does not hurt to have access to this classic on any console, since it is not a game that has been considered by any of those backward compatibility options that they have available. It is no longer a PC thing to be able to enjoy Timesplitters, also allowing you to take advantage of current resolutions and enjoy it like never before.

