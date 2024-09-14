Mazamitlaone of the Magical towns of Jalisco It has several treasures and activities to offer its inhabitants, one of them is the Fairy Forest.

The Fairy Forest Located in the heart of the Sierra del Tigre, this place has well-deserved its name due to the majesty of its landscapes, with large trees, greenery wherever you look and a wooden bridge.

Get to the Fairy Forest It can be complicated, so it is recommended to go with a guide agency.

In addition, during the rainy season it can be too muddy to walk, so the ideal time to visit is from November onwards.

If you decide to meet the Fairy Forest of the magical town nicknamed ‘The Mexican Switzerland’ It is important that you wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as well as a sweater or jacket due to the cold climate of the site.

It is worth mentioning that you can also camp on site with agencies, an ideal plan for those looking to escape the heat and bustle of the city.

Mazamitla offers options for those looking to have fun with friends, extreme activities but also those who want to relax and connect with nature.

The magical town Mazamitla It is located two and a half hours from Guadalajara, by car.