Every year, International Museum Day provides an opportunity to plunge into the fascinating world of culture and art.

The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City has prepared a special offer in six of its cultural venues, in collaboration with the Network of Museums of Mexico Citywithin the framework of International Museum Day (DIM).

The Mexican capital, after London, has established itself as the city with the second largest number of museums in the world, with 170 spaces and 43 art galleries, among which the Museo of Mexico City, the Museum of Anthropology and the Castle of Chapultepec.

The theme chosen for this year’s International Museum Day is “Museums, sustainability and well-being”, and the scheduled activities promise to enrich the cultural experience of visitors.

One of the participating venues is the Photography Archive Museum, where an interesting discussion entitled “ICOM’s role in the community, museums and their collections” will be held, followed by a talk that will explore “The importance of the work of Mariana Yampolsky in the indigenous communities”. In addition, the exhibition “Saudades” will be inaugurated.

He Museum of Mexico City It will also offer various activities, such as a collage workshop of dry leaves pressed on paper, directed by the talented artist Leticia Vieyra.

In addition, a discussion entitled “Architecture as a living being” will be held, in which the renowned architects Néstor Cocuyo and Adrián Iturriaga will share their perspectives on architectural sustainability in heritage spaces.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a dramatized tour entitled “Chronicles of a Freshwater Nereid,” which tells the history of water in Mexico City from the time of ancient Tenochtitlan to the present day.

To conclude the day, the film “The Salt of the Earth” will be screened, directed by the filmmaker and documentary maker Wim Wenders, which shows the life and conservation approach of the renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado.

He San Fernando Pantheon Museum joins the celebration with a theatrical presentation called “At the gates of San Fernando”, by the company La Noche Teatro and Fierro Producciones. In this event, the illustrious burials of the funeral site, headed by the character Juan de la Granja, will come to life to narrate the historical beginnings of this space.

Other prominent figures such as Miguel Miramón, Concepción Lombardo, Margarita Maza de Juárez, Francisco Zarco, Ignacio Zaragoza, Francisca López de Santa Ana, Ignacio Comonfort, Dolores Escalante and José Ma. La Fragua will also be represented.

Also, the Hall of councils will offer a fascinating discussion entitled “Brief history of the Plaza Mayor of Mexico”, presented by Juan Carlos Briones Vargas. Through images and a pleasant talk, there will be a historical tour of the capital’s Zócalo, the most emblematic square in Mexico City.