The practice of nudism has eight beaches in Brazil officially recognized by the municipalities and by the Brazilian Federation of Naturism (FBrN), which establishes a series of rules of behavior for visitors.

These coexistence principles are the basis of naturism, a movement that officially began to be practiced in Brazil in 1988, at Praia do Pinho, in Santa Catarina. Now, the place is the target of a proposal to ban the practice of nudism, made by a councilor.

Some of the areas are busy and even have nudist surfing competitions. Others are isolated and difficult to access. See the location and key information about them:

Praia do Pinho (SC), Balneario Camboriu

It is the first official nudist beach in Brazil, recognized in 1988. Surrounded by cliffs and vegetation, the place is about 500 meters long and has sea with strong waves. It has a good structure, with inn and camping nearby.

Praia de Pedras Altas (SC), in the municipality of Palhoça

The sea is calm and good for swimming and water sports. Access to the site is difficult, via the BR 101, 30 km south of the capital. The sea is calm, without waves. It has a small rustic inn, restaurant and camping.

Galheta Beach (SC), Florianopolis

The site is delimited by large smooth rounded stones. The beach has native vegetation, fine white sand and a sea with crystal clear waters. To get there, the visitor has to go through a trail of about 400 meters on foot. Galheta is next to Praia Mole, one of the most popular in Santa Catarina.

Barra SECA Beach (ES), Linhares

The beach has 200 m for the practice of naturism. The waves are strong and the sand is thick. To get there, you need to take a bus and a boat. It has a kitchen, barbecue, bathrooms, showers and an area for camping with electricity. It also has nearby inns and a camping area.

Olho de Boi Beach (RJ), Buzios

It is isolated, without beachfront infrastructure. Very small, with a maximum length of 50 meters. Access is complicated, along a steep 600-meter trail on a hill. You also have to climb the slope on the way back.

Abrico Beach (RJ), Rio de Janeiro

It is close to the Grumari Reserve, right after Prainha, the famous beach in Rio de Janeiro. To get there, take the access road to Prainha, coming from Recreio dos Bandeirantes. At the end of the Grumari descent, signs indicate the entrance to Abricó. It has a nearby restaurant and drinks stand.

Tambaba Beach (PB), Conde

One of the most famous, it is surrounded by cliffs 20 meters high. The sea is calm and windy. The beach is divided into three areas, according to the rock formations. It is part of an environmental protection area (APA) and is considered one of the cleanest in Paraíba

Massarandupió Beach (BA), Entre Rios

With coconut trees lining the entire length of the sand, it has small parallel streams of fresh water. The water is hot. It is close to Praia do Forte and access is via a sandy road of about 7 km.