If you are a true movie buff or an avid follower of series, this April is your opportunity to enjoy exciting stories from the comfort of your home with your loved ones. Amazon Prime Video has revealed its list of premieres for the month of Apriland promises a wide range of film and television experiences not to be missed.

From thrilling dramas to chilling horror stories, Prime's April premieres span a wide variety of themes and genres. Get ready to immerse yourself in worlds of music, romance, mystery, science fiction and much more. These new movies and series will take you through an emotional journey full of surprises and emotions.

What are the Prime video premieres in April?

⦿ Music (April 4): A film based on the life of the talented Rudy Mancuso, which follows his journey between the pressures of love, family and his Brazilian culture in New Jersey, with music it seeks to create a balance with the aspects of his life.

⦿ Fallout (April 11): A post-apocalyptic and retrofuturistic series that explores a complex and violent world, two hundred years after the apocalypse, showing everything about the inhabitants of luxurious fallout shelters after the apocalypse.

⦿ Them (April 25): The second season of this anthology horror series, which follows the chilling investigation of a murder in Los Angeles.

⦿ Jurassic World: Dominion (April 17): The return of the Jurassic World franchise, with a new adventure that puts humans and dinosaurs in an epic showdown.

⦿ Sayen: The Huntress (April 26): A film that follows the exciting mission of Sayen, a huntress who joins an underground resistance group to face a powerful enemy.

⦿ Secrets of a Scandal (April 30): A provocative story about a couple whose age difference sparks a public scandal, exploring the complexities of love and society.

No matter your preferences, Amazon Prime Video premieres this month have something for everyone. From exciting adventures to intriguing dramas, these new movies and series will keep you entertained for hours. Plus, with free shipping available for online purchases, it's easier than ever to enjoy the best entertainment from the comfort of your home.

Get ready for a month full of exciting premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Mark your calendar, prepare the popcorn and immerse yourself in these exciting stories that will transport you to new worlds and keep you on the edge of your seat.