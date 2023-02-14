San Blas, Nayarit.- Elizabeth Island It is a small natural paradise located just a couple of hours from the port of San Blas, Nayarit.

Known as “Little Mexican Galapagos”, this island of volcanic origin has a great diversity of birds, including 55 different species, such as frigates, pelicans and blue-footed boobies.

The best time to visit the island is between November and July, and the only way to get there is by boat from San Blas or Bahía de Camichín.

The island is regulated by CONANP and allows the entry of up to 30 campers and 60 hikers.

On Isabel Island, “100% disconnection” is guaranteed as there are no hotels, restaurants, electricity or Wi-Fi.

The landscapes and the beaches crystal clear and turquoise waters They are impressive, and the island is home to various ecosystems, including lagoons, mangroves, and sandy beaches.

In addition to birds, you can also find mollusks, crustaceans, marine mammals, sea turtles, rays, sharks, and reptiles.

Isabel Island is a place perfect for adventure photographing, diving and bird watching. Visiting Nayarit is an excellent option to discover its natural wonders, including the island.

Get to know Isabel Island and be surprised by its beauty and biodiversity on your next vacation.