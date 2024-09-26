Start the day with a light snack can make a difference in your daily performance. The food you eat in the morning should be balanced and provide the energy you need to face your activities. Here are some options that meet these requirements.

He Greek yogurt is an excellent option. Rich in protein and low in fat this food will keep you fuller for longer. Plus, you can combine it with fresh fruit or granola to add a touch of flavor and additional nutrients.

The fresh fruits are another ideal alternative. Apples, bananas, and berries are easy to carry and consume. These fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system and provides sustained energy.

The nuts and seeds are also an excellent option. Almonds, walnuts and chia seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein and fiber. a. These components are essential to keep you full and energized during the morning.

He avocado It is another light snack that you cannot miss. Rich in healthy fats and fiber Avocado can be eaten alone or on whole grain toast. This combination will provide you with a balanced dose of energy and nutrients.

The green smoothies They are a refreshing and nutritious option. You can prepare them with spinach, kale, apple and a little ginger. These smoothies are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, ideal for starting the day with vitality.

He hummus With vegetables, this is another light and nutritious option. Hummus, made from chickpeas, is rich in protein and fiber. Combine it with carrots, celery or cucumber for a complete and healthy snack.

The homemade granola bars They are an excellent option to take away. You can Prepare them with oats, honey, nuts and seeds These bars are rich in fiber and energy, perfect for a morning snack.

He cottage cheese with fruit is another light and nutritious option. This cheese is low in fat and high in protein, which will help keep you full and satisfied. Pair it with fresh fruit for a touch of natural sweetness.

Finally, the hard boiled eggs They are a practical and nutritious option. Rich in protein and low in calories, hard-boiled eggs are easy to prepare and carry. You can eat them alone or accompanied by a piece of fruit for a snack complete.