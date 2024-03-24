The procedure can be carried out on the day or after voting; voters who do not vote must justify their absence to the Electoral Court

If you don't vote, justify

Anyone who is outside the voting domicile on the date of the election may, on the same day and time as the vote, justify their absence:

for the app e-Title;

at polling places, in front of vote receiving tables;

at the justification receiving tables installed exclusively for this purpose, in locations disclosed by the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) and electoral registries.

Post-election justification

The voter who does not vote and does not justify his absence on election day may do so via application to be presented in any electoral zone, at app e-Título or through the service available on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and TREs website, on the following dates:

absence in the 1st shift – until December 5, 2024;

– until December 5, 2024; absence in the 2nd shift – until January 7, 2025.

The procedures for justification are defined in resolution of the TSE on the general acts of the electoral process for the 2024 elections. The need for justification does not apply to people for whom voting is optional (not mandatory).

How to justify absence using e-Título

The e-Título application can be downloaded for free on platforms Google Play (Android) or App Store (iOS) and is only available for titles in regular or suspended status.

On the home page of app, the user must access the “more options” item and then select “justification for absence” to place the order online. It is also possible to consult addresses to justify absence in person, under “in-person justification”.

With information from TSE.