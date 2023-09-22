Say goodbye to the daunting traditional braces and say hello to a superior yet inconspicuous option for straightening your crooked teeth. There is now an option for the bulky metal brackets and wires ruining your sparkly smile that is time and again linked with orthodontic treatment. This invisible brace, also called a clear aligner, is the answer to your prayer; it’s discreet and practical with many benefits. Whatever your social status is, if you’re looking to straighten your smile without anybody noticing and avoid the embarrassing “brace face” stigma, invisible braces are the perfect solution you’ve been waiting for. Book an appointment with a dentist in Parramatta, and prepare to smile your concerns away. Let’s discuss below the benefits of invisible braces and why they are revolutionary.

They Are More Comfortable

Conventional or old-school braces are irritating and even painful, especially when recently attached to your teeth; however, invisible braces are designed with comfort in mind. Invisible braces are made of smooth plastic materials custom-made for your teeth. It has no sharp edges or protruding wires that can cause soreness and irritation in the mouth, making it a more satisfying orthodontic experience. Also, it’s detachable, allowing you to take them out if needed, making it easier to have good oral hygiene because they are custom-fitted and require less adjustment time than the traditional ones.

They Are Less Noticeable

One of the significant advantages of invisible braces is they’re less noticeable and discreet looking than traditional braces, and they are fabricated with tooth-coloured or transparent materials, making them less distinguishable and virtually undetectable. Invisible braces are especially beneficial for self-conscious people, leading to self-confidence, better social skills and a positive outlook.

They Are Cleaner

Invisible braces are cleaner simply because they are removable. You can detach them out to eat, brush your teeth, and floss. Maintaining good oral hygiene and brushing your teeth properly without any hindrance is also a lot easier. In contrast, traditional braces trap food particles and plaque in the brackets and wires. Also, invisible braces that are made from a transparent or clear plastic material are unlikely to discolour, making them look spotless and less noticeable for the duration of the treatment process.

They Allow You To Eat Whatever You Like

The worst or dreadful part of a traditional brace is the food constraint. That’s why people with traditional braces have to avoid certain foods that have the potential to damage or dislodge the braces; that’s why they have to avoid sticky, hard, chewy or crunchy foods, and even the mere act of eating a slice of mushy meat is very impractical. With invisible braces, it gives you the flexibility and freedom to eat almost any kind of food without the likelihood of damage. Simply remove it and enjoy.

They Are Effective

Clear aligners are more effective than traditional braces because they progressively reposition your teeth into the correct position over time. Each set of aligners is designed to make tiny tweaks, thus reducing discomfort compared to the occasional tightening of traditional braces. Since they are customised to fit your teeth, they need fewer adjustments than traditional braces, making invisible braces a more pleasant experience during treatment. Studies show that patients who use clear aligners have healthier oral hygiene and are unlikely to encounter tooth decay or other dental problems compared to traditional braces.

Conclusion

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, “brace face”. Nobody wants the stigma of being called one because it’s not a compliment. Invisible braces are now the way of the future when it comes to straightening your teeth because they are more comfortable, less noticeable, and cleaner; they allow you to eat whatever you like and are effective. Invisible braces are indeed a unique and revolutionary dentistry technology. Get started now and book an appointment with your dentist so you can finally have your gleaming new smile!