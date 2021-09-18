Music is part of everyone’s life. Special occasions, festive moments and even not-so-pleasant situations are usually wrapped up in a soundtrack.

The variety of instruments is enormous and some are so different that even musicians have no idea they exist. Mega Curioso created a list of six totally unusual musical instruments. Check out.

+ Magalu and Deezer debut ‘Decifrei’, for sale of musical instruments

1. Stylephone

The stylophone is a kind of analog synthesizer invented in 1967, which uses a stylus and an electronic board to play music. The stylus pen, used to reproduce sounds, was first introduced to the professional music art world by Brian Jarvis, owner of an audio production company in the UK.

2. Theremin

The theremin is one of the first fully electronic instruments to be released and can be controlled without any kind of physical contact made by the musician. The theremin is controlled via two sensitive metal antennas, which sense the position of the thermist’s hands and are used to control the frequency and amplitude of the volume. The instrument was named after its creator, the Russian Léon Theremin.

3. Pikasso guitar

The pikasso guitar was created by Linda Manzer in the mid-1980s, at the request of jazz guitarist Pat Metheny. With four arms, two mouths and 42 strings, this guitar mixes chaos and complexity – which is why it was named in honor of the Cubist movement. Could you play this “freak”?

4. Glass harmonics

Invented by Benjamin Franklin, the glass harmonica consists of a series of glass vessels of different sizes spread across a piece of wood. At the touch of your finger, each part of the glass emits a different sound.

5. Hornucopian Dronepipe

Hornucopiano dronepipe was produced entirely through a 3D printer and developed by Monad Studio and its sound is very similar to that of a garish one, with low and high sounds.

6. Mouth berimbau

The mouth berimbau is one of the oldest instruments in the world and somewhat different from the one that became known here in Brazil. The instrument consists of a flexible metal or bamboo tongue that is attached to another structure. Then, the musician must put that tongue in their mouth and use their fingers to produce a musical note in the part that sticks out. According to archaeologists, the use of this instrument dates back to at least the fourth century.

