The search for a quiet and comfortable place to retire has become increasingly important of late. Before, people had a house for life, but today, the situation has changed and it is necessary to consider new factors to guarantee an optimal quality of life in the elderly.

Therefore, today we want to share the best destinations in Mexico to retire, designed for all those travelers who seek tranquility and well-being in the stage of their lives that follows.

Merida Yucatan

Merida is considered one of the best cities to live in Mexico. Yucatan is one of the states safer and has the Yucatan peninsula, which has great potential for real estate investment.

In addition, this peninsula allows visitors to access other parts and cities of the country, such as Campeche and Quintana Roo, which are very popular places thanks to the natural beauties they possess.

Mérida also has an interesting geographical location in the country as it has land, sea and air access, which facilitates its international communication and with the rest of the Mexican Republic. In this city, moving from one point to another has a maximum time of 30 minuteswhich makes the quality of life even better.

Quintana Roo

Quintana Roo is the ideal place for those who want enjoy life on the beach without losing all the comforts and amusements that it can offer the city. This region has many beautiful and quiet beaches, as well as highly tourist areas.

In addition, its airport is very important, since it has many international destinations. If you are looking to live in the city or on the most beautiful beaches in Mexico, Quintana Roo is your option, since you are only 4 hours by road from Yucatan.

San Pedro Garza Garcia

San Pedro Garza Garcia is a municipality of Monterrey, considered one of the safest cities to live in Mexico. Its landscapes and views of the mountains make it a unique city for those who enjoy having a morning coffee with spectacular views.

In addition, its job offer focuses on specialized jobs, which makes it an ideal city to invest in business premises. This city is influenced by international culture, and this can be seen in its multiple museums and its nightlife full of renowned restaurantswith a gastronomic offer of all cultures.

Lake Chapala, Jalisco

This city could be called the retirement community, as it enjoys great popularity among expatriates. The climate, the lifestyle, the people and the culture are some of the reasons why its inhabitants love this place and decide to spend their retirement in this part of Mexico. In addition, it has many services for tourism, such as restaurants, hotels and shops.

Ensenada, Baja California

Ensenada is a coastal city located in Baja California, just one hour from the US border. It’s a ideal place for those looking for a smooth transition from their home country to Mexico, since it is very close to the border. With its warm climate, relaxed atmosphere, and natural beauty, it is an attractive destination for seniors looking for a quiet place to retire.

