As usual, the four titles will arrive on the platform in two batches: one on the first day and another in the middle of the month.

We are closing the first quarter of the year, and that means that the big companies are announcing the games that will be incorporated into their services. In the case of Xbox, which has already demonstrated the success of its Xbox Game Pass with increased activity among users and very positive benefits for indie studios. And now he wants to end the month of March with the next batch of his Games with Gold.

The members of xbox live gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate they will have access to 4 new games including adventure genres, strategy and more. Beginning with another sight, the title starring the teenager Kit and his cat Hodge offers us an adventure full of platforms and cameos that refer to historical figures of humanity. Of course, part of his entertainment is focused on the friendship between the two characters.

Hue It allows us to delve into another type of relationship, in this case more familiar. In order to recover our mother, who has become a unimaginable colorwe will have to overcome various obstacles based on puzzles and platforms to unlock more colors and advance the plot.

If you like strategy and resource management games, but you think that everything has already been invented, take a look at Outpost Kaloki X. Forget about organizing the Earth, because in this title we are going to space to build an intergalactic empire with arcades, bars and whatever the aliens like.

But, how could it be otherwise, the April lineup also includes a speed experience with MX vs ATV Alive. Customize your bike and take on the dangers (and limitations) of mud, sand, and snow, but take the victory in each of his races.

Xbox Live Gold news for April

What do you think of the April proposals? Remember that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can access these experiences within the dates detailed in the list above. However, it should be noted that Xbox continues to innovate beyond its services and, as we recently learned, already supports the cloud native game development with a new publishing division.

