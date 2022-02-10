Xbox Free Play Days renews its selection to enjoy video games for the next few days.

Xbox continues to renew all the variety of services that it makes available to us. Although the users of xbox live gold Y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can already enjoy the February games for the Games with Gold, you can also disconnect during the weekend with the selection of Xbox Free Play Days. And it is that, as usual in the company, we can take advantage of the following days with RPG and varied sports.

Starting with the latest title, this week’s Xbox Free Play Days wants us to enjoy the extreme sports with Riders Republic. Launched in October last year, the delivery of Ubisoft offers us a crazy multiplayer experience in which up to 50 players participate in bike, ski and wingsuit races in a variety of natural settings in the USA.

Continuing with sports, but from a calmer perspective, we have the opportunity to access PGA Tour 2K21 this weekend. As you can imagine, the game edited by 2K Sports It is officially licensed by the premier American men’s professional golf circuit. However, we can enjoy this hobby by following the rules of the game or creating own rulesso the fun is extended even more.

But if you are looking for totally different adventures, the Xbox Free Play Days also propose a weekend with Valkyria Revolution. A role title with which, through tactical fightingwe will polish our strategies on the battlefield while discovering a story full of revenge, war and lies.

What do you think of the Xbox Free Play Days games? Remember that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access these deliveries until the next Sunday February 13. However, those from Redmond keep many experiences with which to entertain us for quite some time, something that is enhanced with the latest batch of 10 games for Xbox Game Pass.

More about: Xbox Free Play Days, Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox.