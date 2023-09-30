From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/30/2023 – 15:00

LinkedIn published the sixth edition of the Top Startups list, which recognizes the twenty companies that stood out most in the last year in Brazil, based on analysis of exclusive data from the platform.

The choice is guided by four main pillars: growth in job opportunities, user engagement with the company and its employees, interest among market professionals in the vacancies available at these startups and attraction of the best talent.

+ AI, games, entrepreneurs: ten ideas we liked at Startup Summit 2023

The list of startups included in the 2023 edition by LinkedIn belong to different sectors and areas of specialization, such as financial services, health, benefits, technology, among others.

Discover the list of Top Startups 2023:

C6 Bank – digital bank;

Cashew – financial services;

Flash – financial services;

Gringo – IT services and consultancy;

Cora – financial services;

Simple Account – financial services;

Marvin – financial services;

Faster – design services;

Dr.Cash – financial services;

Sallve – personal hygiene products;

Kanastra – financial services;

Seazone – real estate sector;

Môre – consultancy and business services;

Cayena – IT services and consultancy;

Swap – financial services;

Onfly – IT services and consultancy;

Sami – hospitals and health care;

Kiwify – technology, information and internet;

Leve Saúde – health, well-being and physical education

Skeelo – entertainment.

More details on the full list can be found here.

“Unlike last year, in which we were experiencing an adaptation to the pandemic period, this year’s list is marked by the great rise of technologies and Artificial Intelligence, for example, bringing a new moment to the market. The news in this new edition are companies focused on the food and beauty sectors, as well as transport, travel and education, bringing an interesting diversity to this year’s highlights”, said Guilherme Odri, editor-in-chief of LinkedIn Notícias Brasil

To qualify, companies must be private and independent, have 50 (or more) employees, have been founded for 5 (or less) years, and be headquartered in the country on the list in which they appear. All hiring companies, think tanks, venture capital companies, law firms, IT and management consultancy companies, non-profit organizations and philanthropic, accelerator and state-owned entities are excluded. Startups with layoff rates greater than 15% based on company communications or public sources between July 1, 2022 and the list launch date also do not qualify.