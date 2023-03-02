Mexico.- booking.comthe tourist accommodation company, Has published recently a list of the 10 most hospitable destinations in Mexico.

To make it, the company was based on more than 240 million reviews verified issued during 2022.

The list It is led by the Valle de Guadalupe, in first position; Huasca de Ocampo in second and Pena de Bernal It ranks as the third most hospitable destination in Mexico.

Get to know the most welcoming destinations in Mexico

The Valle de Guadalupe, the wine region located in Ensenada, Baja Californiaranked first in the list of the most welcoming places in Mexico.

Huasca de Ocampo, in Hidalgo, is ranked second. This destination is known por its natural landscapes, cLike the impressive waterfalls of the Basaltic Prisms and the Peña del Aire.

Huasca stands out as a welcoming destination (Courtesy)

On the other hand, Pena de Bernal, located in Queretarofamous for its enormous rock formation, the Peña de Bernal, one of the largest in the world, ranked third on the list.

The list also includes tourist destinations such as Zipolite and Mazuntelocated in Oaxaca, which are ideal for those looking for a quiet environment on the beach.

On the other hand, Holbox, a small island located on the north coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, It is known for its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, perfect for enjoying water activities such as snorkeling and whale shark watching.

chignahuapana magical town located in Puebla, is famous for its hot Springs and the production of Christmas spheres. It also has the Sanctuary of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception, a church that houses an image of the virgin brought from Spain in the 18th century.

La Peña de Bernal in Querétaro is one of the favorites of tourists (Courtesy)

On the other hand, Pátzcuaro, in Michoacán, is a Magic Town known byr its architecture colonyl and its cultural traditions, especially for its celebration of the Day of the Dead.

Finally, Comitan de Dominguezlocated in Chiapasis a popular tourist destination for its rich archaeological sites, such as the Temple of Santo Domingo and the Tenam Puente Archaeological Zone.

Among the destinations are also magical towns (Instagram)

In addition, it has the Lagunas de Montebello National Park, a protected natural area that houses several lagoons.

It is important to note that unlike the global list of friendliest destinations, the three most hospitable places in Mexico are not located on the beach.