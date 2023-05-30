According to Sebrae, the sector will undergo a series of changes due to new technologies and needs to learn to adapt

Law firms will experience a series of changes in the coming years, says one study of Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Companies). The innovations refer to issues related to technology and changes in the training of professionals.

“Lawyers need to be connected with the best solutions for their business. Today, we can automate processes and services, use technologies such as chatbot, metaverse, AI [Inteligência Artificial]”it says Daniel Gigantelegal manager at Sebrae Rio.

The entity listed a series of business models that can be applied to law firms. Read:

mass advocacy

office absorbs a very large number of customers and demands;

cases are not difficult;

ideal customer: anyone who wants to solve a problem on time, easily and with little money.

outsourcing law firm

offers legal advice to small and medium-sized companies;

focus on claims involving the civil, administrative and labor areas;

team made up of professionals from various fields.

Advocacia web service

online service;

the aim is to serve the maximum number of customers throughout the country;

ideal client: anyone looking to solve a problem of medium or high difficulty;

it is necessary to adapt to the digital model;

boutique office