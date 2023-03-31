Sestri Levante – It opened yesterday morning the seventh edition of Discover Italy, still in progress today at the Annunziata in Sestri Levante. Inside the room, 16 positions occupied by sellers representing the tourist offer of Liguria, and over 160 buyers from all over the world. In the tensile structure there was the inauguration by the protagonists of the event organized by Givi (the president Paolo Bertagni acted as master of ceremonies) and sponsored by Enit. The sponsor Municipalities of the event have been confirmed: Chiavari, Lavagna, Levanto, Santa Margherita, Sestri Levante, Portofino and the new Moneglia entrance.

The councilor for Tourism and Culture Giulia Dezza recalled the importance of uniting the coast and the hinterland: «Last year we entered Liguria Together and we were present at the desk, this year we have become main sponsors. It is important for us, we are in a central position, between the Tigullio and the Cinque Terre. President Francesco Andreoli teaches us to work and team up, and it’s nice that the event is in “our home garden”: the Annunziata».

Even Gianluca Ratto councilor for promotion of the city of Chiavari reiterated that he “joined together and carried forward the capital of culture project launched by Valentina Ghio and working on the international tourism», then set an appointment for the next 27, 28, 29 April with the Giannini Economic Forum. Elisa Covacci, deputy mayor and councilor for tourism of Lavagna spoke of vision: «You also need to be visionaries, that’s what Andreoli did who managed to bring the event right here from Switzerland».

The councilor Lorenzo Perrone from Levanto, who is currently at an event in France, sent a video contribution. Satisfied with the return of “Discover”, the deputy mayor of Portofino Giorgio D’Alia: «Even at district level, they are starting to look at us with different eyes”. Patrizia Marchesini councilor for the events of Santa Margherita: «Comprehensiveness is our strength. At the inaugural party at the Covo you could admire the entire Gulf of Tigullio. We now offer visitors to look at the city from a different perspective: with the seaplane and the Ferris wheel, and we are all waiting at L’Erba Persa».

Meanwhile she’s tight collaboration between consortia. Nicolò Mori president of Sestri Levante Inn: «The idea came to me during the first lockdown: to work together on this event, at the Riff and prepare district events». Matteo Pansini sales manager of Portofino Coast: «For over 30 years with the original idea of ​​Franco Orio, a forerunner to unite the territory so that it has a more authoritative voice, we have been working to unite the excellences». Francesco Andreoli Liguria Together, remembers the beginnings. “It’s true I thought it was possible to transfer the event here, many were initially amazed, now the event continues to grow”. Also present were the mayor and the councilor for Culture of Ne, respectively Francesca Garibaldi and Maria Stella Mignone. In the stations, local realities and others present for the first time: «There is a lot of interest, Chiavari is known, the request ranges from the villages to gastronomy, culture, trekking. It is an opportunity that should not be missed», says Agnese Pessagno, Hotel Stella del Mare. Fausta Occhipinti instead promotes Sicily and comes from the province of Ragusa, where she is the owner of the Hotel Baglio Occhipinti with an adjoining wine estate: «I think it is an important opportunity to deal with the international market and start new collaborations».