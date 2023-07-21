Young destination par excellence, or in any case for those who love nightlife, Ibiza it seems to belong to another continent. For many tourists who choose it as a destination, it is an island to be experienced more from dusk to dawn than vice versa. But Eivissa, to put it in Catalan, it can also be discovered and enjoyed in a more conventional way, going in search of small coves away from the crowds and that hippy soul that basically keeps from the distant 70s, when it was the favorite destination for flower children. And a two-wheeled vehicle, of any kind, is perfect for getting out of the busiest areas and moving along the main and secondary roads of the island. It can be done with a personal motorbike, embarking from the Spanish ports of Valencia, Denia or Barcelona, ​​or by renting a scooter in one of the numerous centres, with a cost of about 35 euros per day. It is not a route for inveterate motorbike tourists, there are a total of 180 kilometres, which can be traveled 12 months a year, but always and rigorously without haste.