On April 8, 2024, an astronomical phenomenon of great magnitude will capture the world's attention: a total solar eclipse event which will also have a profound impact on astrology and the interpretation of the signs of the zodiac, therefore, We tell you how it will affect your sign.

On an astrological level, the total eclipse of the Sun will occur during the season of Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, suggesting a time of transformation and new beginnings, which is why this event urges us to leave our comfort zone, since Aries is known for their bravery and determination. However the The eclipse will coincide with Mercury retrograde, which could complicate communication and cause some confusion in the days leading up to the event.

This total solar eclipse, which will be visible in Mexico, the United States and Canada, will mark the beginning of a six-month period of intense influence on all signs of the zodiac. solar eclipses They are known for their lasting impact and ability to trigger significant changes in various areas of life.

According to astrology, each zodiac sign will experience the influence of the eclipse in a unique way:

⦿ Aries: This eclipse will highlight your leadership, encouraging you to make bold decisions and start new projects.

⦿ Taurus: It will be a favorable time for introspection and spiritual search, although tensions may also arise in relationships.

⦿ Gemini: Social relationships and the expansion of your network of contacts will be favored.

⦿ Cancer: There will be a focus on career advancement and the organization of work activities.

⦿ Leo: It will be a period of expansion and exploration of new possibilities.

⦿ Virgo: Revelations in relationships and everyday aspects, inviting you to transform the hidden.

⦿ Libra: The importance of sowing interpersonal relationships will be highlighted, avoiding long-term conflicts.

⦿ Scorpio: Situations related to work and health may arise, urging you to undertake work projects and take care of your well-being.

⦿ Sagittarius: It will be a time to express your creative talents and launch personal projects.

⦿ Capricorn: They will experience changes in home life and family relationships.

⦿ Aquarius: It will be crucial to take care of communication and be open to new ideas and perspectives.

⦿ Pisces: Opportune time to devise economic projects and make investments.

It is important to note that the impact of the eclipse will be closely related to the position of the planets in the birth chart of each individual. Those with planets around 19 degrees in Aries will be especially affected, as will cardinal signs (Cancer, Libra and Capricorn) with positions close to Aries.

What is your sign?

⦿ Aries (March 21 – April 19)

⦿ Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

⦿ Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

⦿ Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

⦿ Leo (July 23 – August 22)

⦿ Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

⦿ Libra (September 23 – October 22)

⦿ Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

⦿ Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

⦿ Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

⦿ Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

⦿ Pisces (February 19 – March 20)