Find out how artificial intelligence has completely transformed the world of image editing with the introduction of a groundbreaking tool: DragGAN.

Developed through a collaboration between MIT, the University of Pennsylvania and Google, this new tool for AI promises to take image manipulation to levels never seen before.

Although Adobe has used artificial intelligence algorithms in its famous software photoshop For years, DragGAN represents a quantum leap in editing possibilities.

Unlike the traditional warps offered by Photoshop’s “Warp” tool, DragGAN goes further by allowing image manipulation in an astonishingly realistic way.

Impressive examples shared on social networks, such as videos by @_akhaliq, show how it is possible to turn the head of a yawning lion or make anyone smile naturally.

The most amazing thing about DragGAN is its ability to manipulate objects in images without distorting them. The applied transformations are extremely consistent, which means that any original image can be modified to achieve the desired pose or expression.

The researchers behind this revolutionary tool have posted several videos on the project’s official website, although the popularity of the project has caused some technical difficulties in playing the said videos.

DragGAN comes as a valuable complement to generative AI models like DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney.

While these models are capable of generating spectacular images, DragGAN demonstrates that it is possible to further refine those results to get exactly what we are looking for.

The DragGAN tool has a simple and friendly interface, which greatly facilitates the editing process. By simply setting some reference points and defining the direction of the “warp”, the program takes care of generating final images with the desired transformations.

With DragGAN, the possibilities for image modification are endless. From changing the posture of a horse or the orientation of the head of a dog and a cat, to transforming the pose of a model into a 3D representation, this tool allows you to modify visual elements in amazing ways.

It is even possible to make changes in real time, turning a car into a pickup truck. In addition, the modifications in landscapes are fascinating, since you can adjust the lighting of the scene according to the position of the sun.