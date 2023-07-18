do you have plans visit spain, but you still don’t decide which destinations to reach? We recommend you travel to Albaceteknown as ‘The New York of La Mancha’.

This beautiful city ​​of spainthe most populated of the entire province, is located south of the Castilla–La Mancha region and it is a cheerful, bustling destination with numerous places to visit.

Albacete It is a modern and lively capital, with wide spaces for pedestrians, streets and numerous parks and gardens that embellish its landscape.

Furthermore, it is one of the cities with lower presence of pollution in Europe, which makes it a pleasant place to walk and enjoy its architectural beauty.

What to visit in Albacete?

As for its heritage, Albacete has impressive works of modernist style, the result of the flourishing of the bourgeoisie at the beginning of the 20th century. Places like Plaza Mayor and Plaza del Altozano are excellent starting points for exploring the city.

Albacete has important museums (Castillo La Mancha Tourism)

Among the outstanding buildings are the Posada del Rosario, a Manchego mansion converted into a tourist office; the Palace of the Provincial Council; the Pasaje de Lodares, an emblematic commercial gallery designed in the style of the Italian galleries of the 19th century.

You can also visit the Teatro Circo, a unique stage space in Spain; the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist; the Depósito del Sol, an old water tank converted into a municipal library; and the Fairgrounds, a sample of popular architecture that began in 1783.

It also offers destinations to take a dip (Turismo Albacete)

Albacete also houses a wide cultural offer with outstanding museums, such as the Casa del Hortelano, a hundred-year-old building that houses the Cutlery Museum, where you can immerse yourself in the world of pocket knives and knives.

The Municipal Museum, which houses the International Museum of Popular Art of the World with more than 10,000 pieces from different parts of the planet, and the Museum of Albacete, which tells the history of the city.

If you are a lover ofto nature, you will love to know that Albacete, Spain offers numerous parks and green spaces. The Abelardo Sánchez Park, the largest in the region, is ideal for strolling under the shade of hundred-year-old trees.

The Parque de los Jardinillos, the oldest and liveliest in the city; the Parque Lineal, built on an old railway line; the Botanical Garden and the Fiesta del Árbol Park, with its impressive Water Deposit, are other charming options to connect with nature.

The highlight of this city is its famous fair (Turismo Castilla La Mancha)

Albacete is also distinguished by its excellent gastronomic offer. The tapas, pinchos and portions are true delicacies that you should not miss.

Try typical dishes such as Manchego gazpachos, lamb stew, porridge, jam, ajo matadero, asadillo and game meats. Accompany your meal with local wines and you will have an unforgettable culinary experience.

We can’t forget to mention the Albacete Fair, a nationally renowned festive event. For ten days, from September 7 to 17, the city is filled with jubilation and joy.

The fairgrounds, also known as the Frying Pan or the Redondeles, is the epicenter of this celebration that dates back to the 18th century. If you like to party, this is definitely a place to visit.

