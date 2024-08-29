At Discover Airlines, both the pilots and cabin crew are currently on industrial action. On Thursday, Cockpit also called for the strike to be extended to Lufthansa Cityline cargo flights. The so-called support strike was to take place on Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., the pilots’ union announced.

Discover had concluded a collective agreement with rival union Verdi that runs until 2027 and provides for salary increases and special payments. The flight attendants’ union, UFO, and Cockpit are particularly critical of the benefits of protection against dismissal for Verdi members and want to reach collective agreements on wages and salaries. They accuse the Lufthansa Group of deliberately wanting to weaken the established union structures.