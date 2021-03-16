At the beginning of this month of February we informed all our readers of a new update for xbox, which introduced both new functions and the improvement of existing ones. As has been the case with new options for FPS Boost and Auto HDR for backward compatible games, returning achievements to the Xbox app, and an improved game management experience. All these new features of the March update were perfectly explained in an Xbox Wire post, where they overlooked a new feature on Xbox that has been discovered by a known user.

In this case we are talking about Idle Sloth who has shared through his Twitter account the new feature on Xbox discovered by another user with the latest update. While this function related to the Quick Resume allows some Xbox players (for now) to be able to “Suspend” a game at will when necessary, without the need for the console to do so.

This new feature on Xbox is not currently available to all users, as it can only be used by Insider members of the Skip Ahead ring. However, Xbox users may not see this feature as they are currently experimenting with it. Still we will keep you informed with any news.

