Brands and entrepreneurs spoke about conscious credit taking and presence on social media

The Entrepreneur Fair was held from Monday to Thursday (15-19.Oct.2023) in São Paulo. There, the stands, exhibitors and speakers presented a series of trends in the world of entrepreneurship and business.

In this report, the Entrepreneurial Power list 4 highlights of insights presented at the event.

1. CONSCIOUS CREDIT

The Entrepreneur Fair featured exhibitions from some banks. Box, Bank of Brazil, Cora It is PagBank are examples. The institutions provided tips on financial education and also on taking out loans more consciously.

In general, the companies argued that entrepreneurs need to plan before taking out a loan. They also recommended that contracts always be made by the entrepreneur as a legal entity, and not as an individual.

Banco Cora focuses on lending to small businesses. The CEO, Igor Senratold the Entrepreneurial Power that one of the most common problems for the segment is mixing individual and legal entity accounts. This makes it difficult to organize business.

“This credit story either boosts or sinks businesses”, he declared. For Igor, entrepreneurs must be aware of their situation and take out credit responsibly.

2. DIVERSITY AND SUSTAINABILITY

Some speakers stated that it was necessary to invest more in ESG practices – a term in English that refers to a series of practices linked to the relationship between companies and the environment, society and organizational culture.

The businesswoman, consultant and judge of Shark Tank Brazil in diversity Monique Evelle, for example, said that investment in the sector has positive consequences for a brand’s revenue. An example: fashion retailers are able to expand their audience by advertising with diverse bodies.

The music producer Konrad Dantasfounder of KondZillareported how saw a great opportunity of business in young people who played funk on the outskirts.

3. PRESENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

O Tik Tok was among the exhibitors at the Entrepreneur Fair. On the social network panel, experts show how a business can be boosted if it is inserted correctly on the platform.

“A simple Tik Tok can make a difference”said an advertisement for the brand.

Walking through the event, it was possible to see that most of the exhibiting brands were recording content for the networks. Some took more institutional photos, others were more casual and focused on dancing, for example.

4. COMBINING TECHNOLOGY WITH TRADITIONAL

Some businesses with more common models – such as clothing, retail and jewelry stores – showed how technology can be an ally.

O Fuá Atelier is one of them. In partnership with the company Virtual Fitting Room, managed to reproduce a 3D model of the parts it sells to replace the photos and show the products in more detail. It works like this: a scanner takes a reading of the clothing or accessory and an online three-dimensional model is created (see more in the video report).

The bookstore Senac it also combined technology with the traditional. It had a robot that served customers and presented the works.

The businesswoman Carol Paifferfounder of investment education platform Atom, guided entrepreneurs to be open to artificial intelligence and other applications that can facilitate the company’s daily life. An example: the Google Calendara virtual calendar of appointments that can be shared with the entire team.

“Innovation is not about creating an amazing company that no one has ever done”, he declared. Carol stated that the ideal is to incorporate innovation into small everyday actions, such as using online integration tools or optimizing time.