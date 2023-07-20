Classes are virtual and can be accessed on multiple devices; range from finance to personal organization

Being a first-time entrepreneur can be confusing. It is common to have confusions in questions related to the organization, finances and leaderships. Because of this, several entities offer free courses on these topics that can help small business owners to better structure themselves in the business world.

In this report, the Entrepreneurial Power list 15 free courses for entrepreneurs. Read:

FINANCE 💰

➡️ Basic Finance for Entrepreneurs

goal – help to use finance and accounting concepts to develop good financial planning and control of the business;

who offers – Endeavor;

duration – 4 am;

access here.

➡️ Best way to fetch resources

goal – teach how to choose and access the money needed for business growth;

who offers – Endeavor;

duration – 7 am;

access here.

➡️ How to control cash flow

goal – having contact with tools will help you better deal with the money that circulates in the company and learn how to prepare a spreadsheet to control cash flow;

who offers – Sebrae;

duration – 2 am;

access here.

➡️ Debt renegotiation

goal – give important tips and information to understand the debt process and how to renegotiate debts;

who offers – Sebrae;

duration – 3am;

access here.

DIGITAL WORLD 📱

➡️ Business Based on Digital Platforms

goal – get to know business models based on digital platforms, such as e-commerce It is e-business ;

who offers – FGV (Getúlio Vargas Foundation);

duration – 1h;

access here.

➡️ Introduction to Marketing for Entrepreneurs

goal – help the entrepreneur to take the first steps in marketing to attract and acquire customers;

who offers – Endeavor;

duration – 4:30 am;

access here.

➡️ Alignment between sales and marketing

goal – understand how digital marketing can influence the sales of a business and learn the best strategies to boost sales;

who offers – FGV;

duration – 5am;

access here.

SALES 🤝

➡️ Negotiation

goal – present strategies to improve negotiations with employees, customers and suppliers;

who offers – Sebrae;

duration – 3am;

access here.

➡️ How to set selling price

goal – learn to calculate expenses, the profit margin and the operating break-even point for pricing the product or service;

who offers – Sebrae;

duration – 2 am;

access here.

➡️ business viability

goal – learn to identify and control the costs and expenses of services, knowing when to interfere in prices, make strategic decisions about reducing expenses and expanding the company’s profit margin;

who offers – Sebrae;

duration – 3am;

access here.

ORGANIZATION 🤓

➡️ Entrepreneur profile: how to identify opportunities

goal – encourage reflection on the career and entrepreneurial profile, to develop the ability to create ideas;

who offers – Endeavor;

duration – 5am;

access here.

➡️ Time Management and Productivity

goal – improve individual and collective skills related to increased productivity and efficient time management;

who offers – Enap (National School of Public Administration);

duration – 40h;

access here.

➡️ Personal Planning and Organization at Work

goal – The present tools, reflections and practices related to planning and organization at work;

The who offers – Enap;

duration – 8 pm;

access here.

LEADERSHIP 🙋

➡️ Leadership in the Age of Skills

goal – present concepts and theories about skilled and responsible leadership with a focus on emotional intelligence;

who offers – FGV;

duration – 6 am;

access here.

➡️ People Management: How to Build a Strong Team

goal – teach how to attract, select and develop the right people for the company;

who offers – Endeavor;

duration – 4 am;

access here.

Access course pages Sebraefrom the Endeavorof Enap and the FGV clicking on the name of the institutions to know all the courses.