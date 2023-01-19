Brazil recorded 4.064 million people in a situation of discouragement in the quarter ended in November, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) started in 2012 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result means 203 thousand less discouraged compared to the quarter ended in August, a decrease of 4.8%. In one year, 817,000 people left the situation of discouragement, down 16.7%.

The discouraged population is defined as those who were out of the labor force for one of the following reasons: they could not find work, or they did not have experience, or they were too young or old, or they did not find work in the locality – and who, if they had found work , would be available to take the vacancy. The discouraged are part of the potential workforce.