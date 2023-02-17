The three-day Sepang test gave a clear idea of ​​the balance of power in this first glimpse of 2023 in the MotoGP. Clearly this is only the first test, on a rather particular track, but seeing the first nine positions in the standings monopolized by the two Italian bikes Ducati and Aprilia cannot trigger yet another alarm bell in the rival teams. There Honda, after finishing last among the manufacturers in 2022, worked hard over the winter, but the lap references (Marquez finished tenth), associated with the request to the rider to complete some laps without any aerodynamic appendages, gave the idea of the ‘work in progress’ situation rather evident in the HRC box. While acknowledging that he’s not at Ducati’s level, Marquez nonetheless felt he was one step ahead of the Valencia tests, giving the idea of ​​wanting to remain optimistic.

The next tests will be in Portimao on 11 and 12 March and by then Honda hopes to make further progress. “We are clearly not where we would like to be. We have to keep trying solutions. We have many ideas, but we have to entrust them to the riders and see if they work. We are doing this”has explained Alberto Puignumber one in the Honda pit wall, who continued: “The 2023 prototype is an evolution of the one tested in Valencia. The main problem is the improved traction, but that’s not the only thing to fix. The current feeling is that of not having achieved the goal. We have some options, at the chassis engine level, but clearly we need more time“. There seems to be a glimmer of hope: “The direction seems to be the right one. I also saw Marc very well, with a much better physical condition than in Sepang last year. He can do many laps and the next morning he has no pain. Finally, I have seen a lot of progress in Joan Mir, who continues to understand the bike more and more“, concluded the Spanish manager in the statements entrusted to the MotoGP website.