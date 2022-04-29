Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- This Friday, April 29, is the last day to take advantage of the 60 percent discounts on fines and surcharges on vehicle proceduresCutberto Ríos recalled.

The person in charge of Revenue Collection in the municipality of Ahome invited taxpayers to take advantage of this benefit, since it is not known if there will be another extension.

He also pointed out that the official page is available to carry out the procedure.

