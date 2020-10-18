The festive season in India means shopping season. Therefore, all e-commerce websites are bringing out unmatched offers for their customers during this period. Both Amazon and Flipkart big websites have brought tremendous offers for their customers. Today we will tell you the best chip smartphone deals available in the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale. In this cell of Flipkart, you are also getting a huge discount on the entry level smartphone after which you will get a special discount in the price of the smartphone.

So this is the list of smartphones priced below Rs 7000 that you will get in this cell-

Realme c11

The current price of Reality is Rs 6,999 but during the sale you can buy it for Rs 6,499. Reality C11 has a large 6.5-inch display that will come with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. This phone will run on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, along with 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM in the phone. The storage can be increased with the help of microSD card. Talking about the camera, to do good photography, the phone has a dual camera setup which will come with 13 megapixel primary and 2 megapixel secondary.

Gionee max

A few days ago the company launched the smartphone in the market. Talking about the price of the phone, the price of the phone is Rs 5,999 but during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale, you can buy this smartphone for Rs 5,499. Gionee Max comes with a 6.1-inch HD + Max display. This fullview dewdrop display also comes with 2.5D curved glass design. Talk about the battery, its battery is 5000mAh. The company claims that this battery gives a standby time of up to 28 days. With its help, 24 hours music playback, 9 hours movie, 42 hours calling and 12 hours gaming. The phone has two rear cameras. It includes two cameras of 13 megapixels and 2 megapixels.

Tecno Spark Go 2020

Tecno Spark Go 2020 is priced at Rs 7,999, but if you buy this smartphone during the Flipkart sale, you can buy it for just Rs 6,499. You can also get the convenience of no-cost EMI and cashback on the purchase of this smartphone. In the smartphone, you will find the MediaTek Helio A20 processor.