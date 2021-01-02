The year 2021 has knocked and with this the sale has also started. The e-commerce company is organizing the New Year Sale of Flipkart, which will run till January 3. You can get good discounts on everything from garments to electronics items and smartphones. Talk about the phone, great offers are being given in this cell of Flipkart. Let’s know about them.

Poco M2 Pro

In Flipkart’s cell, Poco M2 Pro is being given a discount of up to 23 percent according to the variants. The starting price of this phone model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is Rs 12999 on Flipkart. At the same time, its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant costs Rs 15999. Not only this, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12400 is also available on the phone.

Realme Narzo 20

If you buy Realme Narzo 20 in this cell, then it can also prove to be a profitable deal for you. On this phone too, a discount of up to 19 percent is being given according to the variant. On Flipkart, the price of this phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is Rs 10499, while its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB model is priced at Rs 11499. Apart from this, customers are also getting an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10900.

read this also

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro have been launched with the latest processors, it will be a competition in terms of price.

After iPhone 12, now discussion of iPhone 13 series intensifies, know what will be special in smartphones this time