We keep saying it: Xbox keeps giving us reasons to enjoy video games. Its Xbox Game Pass not only accumulates millions of subscribers, but also provides important benefits to indie developers and is already registering more activity from its users. However, and as we have already told you at the beginning of this same paragraph, those from Redmond want to give us even more reasons to turn on the console.

And it is that now it has announced some offers in dozens of games for Xbox One and Xbox Series. But we are not talking about normal titles, but the company has lowered the price of top rated games of their platforms. In this way, and with discounts of up to 70%we can now search through the most popular installments of the consoles until the promotion ends on April 4.

As usual in this house, below you have the offers that more have caught our attention. However, we also recommend take a look to the entire selection offered by Xbox. Maybe you will find a surprise!

