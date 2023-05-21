The average discount that apartment owners are willing to make when selling their property has reached its lowest level in the last 12 months and now stands at 4.4%, Izvestia was told at the federal company Floors.

“Demand for secondary housing is now relatively stable. At the same time, the volume of supply stopped growing as actively as it was last year, when the base of objects for sale could increase by 10-15% per month. Therefore, sellers are more restrained in their approach to discounting when selling their apartments,” said Alexander Ivanov, a leading analyst at the federal company.

According to the expert, some sellers do not provide discounts due to the feeling of high demand. But this is because people began to consider more options before buying.

“Buyers, on the other hand, are focused on finding apartments with the maximum discount, which is now used by those who want to sell their property as soon as possible,” Ivanov said.

Despite the fact that the average discount for the sale of secondary housing in May of this year approached 4% for the first time in the past year, it still remains relatively high. For example, in March 2022 it was only 2.2%, from April 2022 it began to grow rapidly and reached 5.9% by January 2023.

“Since January, against the background of the cancellation of near-zero rates for new buildings, buyers began to return to the secondary housing market. The discount began to decrease, and the owners began to try to sell apartments with maximum benefit for themselves. Judging by the dynamics of changes in the average level of trading, prices in the secondary market in the short term, while maintaining mortgage rates, will not decrease,” the expert summed up.

Earlier in May, analysts at Metrium told Izvestia that, following the results of April, more transactions with residential real estate and mortgages were concluded in Moscow than in any of the previous 12 months. Experts believe that now the market has overcome the minimum activity of buyers, and now we are on the trajectory of stabilization or moderate growth.