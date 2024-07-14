He has been very prudent. Mayor Juan de Dios Gamez Mendívil, who has reserved a definitive position on the subject of Discounts on drinking water service to pensioners, retirees and people with disabilities, a topic on which everyone has an opinion, but only to ask him to maintain the support, although this could compromise him before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. Yesterday, José Daniel Cabreros, leader of the lawyers’ union, made him see that not complying with the sentence issued by the SCJN I would put him in contempt of court, which is no small thing, but I also suggested that he look for a special program to subsidize that discount without violating the law.

Those who are determined to take their situation to Mexico City are the university students, academic and administrative workers of the UASYesterday they met in Mazatlán with all the people of southern Sinaloa to present the action plan in defense of autonomy, Robespierre Lizarraga, The head of the Rector’s office was also there. It is still unknown when they will travel to the so-called capital of the country, but what is a fact is that they are sending the message that they do want a rapprochement with the state government authorities.

IN THE ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL The State of Sinaloa is working at full speed to resolve the pending issues they have and one that is eagerly awaited is the one corresponding to the Ahome case and the challenge made by the former opposition candidate Sunday “Mingo” Vazquez of the election for mayor of the northern municipality. Everything indicates that it will not last more than two weeks without being resolved and this is because the Ahome case is number 16 and right now the magistrates are number 13. That is why “Mingo” Vázquez and his followers became restless. Their bet is on some “black hand” interested in derailing Vargas Landeros’ “long-range” project.

IT APPARENTLY appears that the opposition coalition will not be able to materialize in the 2027 elections. It is true that there is still a long time left, but the leaders of the National Action Party, From the national to the municipal, they are under the idea that they did very badly in going into alliance with the PRIAnd they are even less likely to go together in the next elections given what is happening within the tricolor, whose demise is already being sung by some.

In Angostura, one of the goals of the Mayor Miguel Angel Angulo Acosta The aim is to ensure that Alhuey obtains the distinction of Pueblo Señorial, given the difficulties in achieving the status of Pueblo Mágico. For this reason, beautification works will be carried out, such as paving a street, in order to fulfil this desire before leaving the municipal administration. Their goal was to achieve it as Pueblo Mágico, something that they have not yet managed to achieve because they request many more requirements for it. However, they will fight and seek to ensure that this beautiful community full of history and tradition has this important designation, which will give a great boost to the coastal municipality.