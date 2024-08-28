In case it went unnoticed, the August 29th Gamer’s Day is celebrated, in which everyone celebrates by playing their favorite titles, regardless of the genre and platform, this goes from consoles, through computers and culminating in cell phones. Amazon has taken this celebration into account, so it has put various peripherals and other items with some interesting discounts that some will definitely not miss.

Here are some discounted items:

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red – Standard Edition

Experience the comfort and precision of the Wireless Controller. Xbox in Pulse Red, featuring a refined design and sculpted surfaces for extended gaming sessions of up to 40 hours. Stay on target with its hybrid D-pad and textured grip, and connect any compatible headset via the 3.5 mm audio port. Enjoy a versatile connection via USB-C or wirelessly. Plus, you can capture moments with the new share button and customize button mapping with the accessory app.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 2024 Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

This laptop lets you run next-gen games and multitask smoothly. With fast graphics thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPUenjoy more stable FPS and improved performance with NVIDIA Broadcast and DLSS. Its 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display offers a quick response for your favorite games, while the 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage ensures speed and space, with the possibility of expanding up to an additional 1TB. Includes a 3-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Ocelot Gaming Gamer Chair OGS-01 Black

This gaming chair combines comfort and versatility with an ergonomic design, adjustable tilt up to 155° and adjustable height, ideal for both relaxed sessions and intense games. It includes back and neck cushions that ensure greater comfort, and is made of high-quality materials that support up to 150 kg, adapting to all users.

PlayStation 5 Slim Pack with 2 Games – Digital

Enjoy the powerful performance of the PS5 in a sleek, compact design. With 1TB of ultra-high-speed SSD storage, you’ll have your favorite games always ready with near-instant loading times, maximizing your gaming sessions to the fullest. Includes Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal.

Xbox Series X 1TB Console

Xbox Series Xthe fastest and most powerful console Xboxwhich allows you to play thousands of titles from four generations with improved performance. With the innovative Xbox Velocity Architecture, Powered by a custom SSD and advanced software, you’ll enjoy next-generation speed and performance. Plus, pay Game Pass additionally it will provide hours of fun.

Please note that there are more offers available, so it is best to explore the page in depth.

Author’s note: I can’t afford to miss out on the deals at the moment, as I’ll have to wait for the Zelda Switch Lite to go on sale. However, they haven’t announced that they’re pre-ordering yet.